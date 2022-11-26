Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi did a fantastic business of over Rs. 125 crore at the box-office amid a time when the biggest of films were biting the dust. And in an interview with Screen Daily recently, the filmmaker recently spoke about the idea of making the film, subverting the grandeur and ambience of the narrative, and the experience of working with Alia Bhatt.

I started this film in my mind in 2012. I read the book and bought the rights,” said Bhansali. “But then I thought ‘my mind is not ready yet to make this film’.” He added, “I have always wanted embellishments and curtains and pillows and architecture and rich costumes but with heavy-duty dialogue. For Gangubai Kathiawadi, I was stripped of everything. It was new territory, an adventure zone for me and I was on guard from beginning to end.”

Explaining how he has been close to this gritty and dark world he showcased in the drama, Bhansali revealed, “For 30 years of my life, I lived in a lane next to Gungubai,” Bhansali explains. “I knew the ambience, the atmosphere, the people, the kind of faces and the different stories they had. I want people to experience that perspective of a schoolboy going through that lane, my memories of the watercolour impressionism of that lane.”

Talking of Alia, the filmmaker said, “She’s very good at craft but doesn’t show that craft to the audience. It’s all heart. Performers like her cut straight through to reach people.”

