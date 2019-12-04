Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan join cast of Arjun Kapoor-Rakul Preet family drama, will commence shooting in Punjab

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh's yet-untitled family dramedy will now have a host of new artistes joining the team, reports Mirror. Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, Kumud Mishra, and Kanwaljit Singh have come on board the film, and will soon begin shooting for the next schedule, which is slated to begin from 10 December, adds the report.

In fact, Neena and Soni were quite vocal about how older women should be given opportunities to play old characters in films, rather than hiring young actors and applying prostheti on them. Their criticism surfaced during the release of Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Saand Ki Aankh, where the lead actresses portrayed two 60-year-olds.

Meanwhile, the untitled film, which is being backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment, and John Abraham's JA Films, went on the floors in mid-November, with Arjun shooting for his solo portions in Mumbai. Kapoor confirms the news to the publication that most of his shooting was done indoors, and he is yet to begin work with Rakul. The two have had long chats during that acting and character-building workshops.

The second schedule is likely to begin in Punjab from December. "It’s a coming-of-age story, a family comedy-drama which has a nice, feel-good vibe to it. I haven’t done something in this space before. We have a nice ensemble cast,” Arjun tells Mirror.

Producer Madhu Mhojwani says the locations include places such as Chandigarh, Patiala, Amritsar, and the Attari border. Bhushan adds the shooting locales will add character to the narrative, and play a very important part in it. Punjab in itself will be treated as a separate character.

Arjun and Rakul will also reportedly fly off to Los Angeles for their next schedule post this, and the shooting will wrap by the middle of January next year.

Gupta's makeup for the film is reportedly going to rely heavily on prosthetic.

Updated Date: Dec 04, 2019 10:29:33 IST