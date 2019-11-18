Nayanthara turns 35: From Kolamavu Kokila to Aramm, five popular films of the 'lady superstar'

Actress Nayanthara, who predominantly works in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu film industries, is celebrating her 35th birthday on Monday. She made her acting debut with 2003 Malayalam movie Manassinakkare opposite Jayaram and went on to dabble in films across genres from suspense-thrillers to romance drams. With content driven cinema choices such as Dora, Aramm and Kolamavu Kokila, the actress has established herself as one of the most bankable stars in the industry and continues to prove her mettle time and time again.

On her birthday, here is a list of her best films so far in no particular order.

Dora

In Dora, Nayanthara plays an innocent girl Pavalakkodi, who later becomes a rebel in the second half after she gets her hands on an Austin Cambridge car. Directed by Doss Ramaswamy, Dora uses a supernatural template which sees Nayanthara avenge the death of a young girl with the help of her dead dog’s spirit.

Kolamavu Kokila

In Kolamaavu Kokila, Nayanthara plays a timid and innocent daughter who decides to smuggle drugs to earn money for her mother’s treatment. She is the sole bread winner of her family and learns that the family is in a desperate need for money because of mother is suffering from lung cancer. She approaches relatives, NGOs and others including a rich old man, who wants her to be his 'keep' (paramour). However, with confusions and mix-ups, she lands up at a drug lord's doorstep. With desperate times and the sudden cash crunch, she decides to become a Kolamavu (Tamil slang for cocaine) peddler.

Raja Rani

Filmmaker Atlee made his directorial debut with Raja Rani. The Tamil language romantic comedy film featured Nayanthara alongside Jai, Arya, and Nazriya Nazi in the lead roles. The film begins with Regina (Nayantara) and John getting married to please their respective families. However, the marriage is no easy one with the two even hating the sight of one another .Raja Rani garnered immense positive reviews from the critics and the audience alike. Raja Rani was also remade in Bengali as Shudhu Tomari Jonyo and Odia as Tu Je Sei, apart from its Telugu dubbed version with the same title.

Aramm

In Aramm, directed by another debutant filmmaker Gopi Nainar, Nayanthara played a fearless, no-nonsense district collector. The film was hard-hitting and delves into pertinent issues of our country. The film follows her professional challenges, after Dhanshika, a young village girl, falls into a deep borewell and the her battles to save her life. The film also highlighted the issues of bureaucratic red tapism.

“Not many leading stars would like to take risks, especially when they’re in the top of their league. But she is an exception and she has proved from time to time that she likes to experiment. She gave a break to so many first-time filmmakers like me,” said Gopi of Nayanthara's willingness to experiment with her roles.

Imaikka Nodigal

Nayanthara plays Anjali Vikramadithyan, a CBI officer, sets out to track down a serial killer who the police claim to have killed years ago. However, the chase becomes personal for her as the criminal begins challenging and targeting her family members.

Talking about her character, director Ajay Gnanamuthu told Firstpost: “Initially, I had planned the film with two heroes. The whole revenge angle with a hero would’ve been very convenient, but it worked because it featured a heroine. On an emotional level, the revenge angle worked and that’s why the response has been phenomenal.”

Last seen in Bigil opposite Vijay, Nayanthara is currently awaiting the release of Rajnikanth's cop-drama Darbar.

Updated Date: Nov 18, 2019 11:01:44 IST