Nayanthara to play visually challenged character in Netrikann, remake of 2011 Korean movie Blind

Nayanthara is undeniably the most bankable female actor in Tamil cinema. Her solo female-centric films including Maya and Kolamaavu Kokila, earned huge profits to the producers, she is also a valuable addition to several blockbusters in the past. But her recent three films — Airaa, Mr. Local, and Kolayuthir Kaalam bit the dust at the box office. The latest update is that the Lady Superstar of Tamil cinema has started shooting for a new female-centric mystery thriller Netrikann with director Milind Rau of Aval fame.

Netrikann is the official remake of Korean thriller Blind. Kross Pictures, the international production, and distribution company which earlier associated with popular Korean remakes in India including Oh Baby (Miss Granny), starring Samantha Akkineni and Te3n (Montage), starring Amitabh Bachchan, has joined hands with Vignesh ShivN’s newly launched production Rowdy Pictures for Netrikann.

Netrikann is Kross Pictures’ second venture in the South Indian Cinema after the super hit Oh Baby. In the original Korean film, the female protagonist is a visually challenged aspiring cop who lost her eyesight in a deadly road accident. But with her other senses, she helps the detective to find the culprit behind the murder in the film.

Nayanthara will reprise the role of Kim Ha-neul in Netrikann, and if sources are to believed, Milind Rau has made necessary changes to the original version so that the Tamil adaptation stays relevant. Netrikann is the title of the yesteryear blockbuster Rajinikanth film produced by K Balchander’s Kavithalaya Productions, which incidentally launched Nayanthara in Tamil with Ayya.

“We as an entire team owe a lot to Superstar Rajinikanth sir, late director K Balachandar Sir and Mrs. Pushpa of Kavithalaya Productions for giving us the title Netrikann. Milind’s script is an interesting & intriguing thriller. Just like his previous film, this will also be entertaining for the audience”, said Vignesh ShivN in his official statement thanking Rajinikanth and Kavithalaya Productions for granting permission to reuse the title.

Netrikann in Tamil denotes the third-eye of Lord Shiva and as the vital senses of Nayanthara act as her eye in the film, the makers are said to be very particular in bagging the title. While Nayanthara is the big attraction in the film, Vignesh ShivN and Milind Rau preferred young talents rather than leading names in the technical department. Girrishh has been roped in to compose music for the film, Karthik N Ganesh is handling the cinematography and Lawrence Kishore takes care of the editing.

The shooting of the film commenced on Sunday with a simple puja event with the presence of the cast and crew. The team is currently working on the list of actors and the schedule plans. Meanwhile, Nayanthara’s two biggies — Tamil actor Vijay’s magnum opus sports action entertainer Bigil and Telugu Mega Star Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy are scheduled to release for Diwali and Gandhi Jayanthi weekend respectively.

Nayanthara also has a few days left in Superstar Rajinikanth’s cop action thriller Darbar, in which she is paired opposite the actor. Other than Darbar and Netrikann, Nayanthara hasn’t signed any film in the South. Though there are reports saying that the actress will be seen playing the lead in the sequel of her critically acclaimed hit Aramm, there is no official word on it yet.

