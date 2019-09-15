Netrikann: Nayanthara's next film goes on floors; upcoming thriller borrows title from Rajinikanth's 1981 hit

Nayanthara's 65th film titled as Netrikann goes on floor today (15 September). The announcement was accompanied with a poster from the film. The intriguing poster is splattered with blood and features items like handcuffs and whip. The font of the title is written in braille, which makes us wonder if Nayanthara's character will be visually impaired in the upcoming thriller.

Netrikann is produced by Vignesh Shivan under his maiden production venture, Rowdy Pictures. The film will be helmed by Aval filmmaker Milind Rau.

Netrikann was also the title of Rajinikanth's iconic 1981 film made under Kavithalayaa Productions. Talking about the same, Milind says, “The film is titled Netrikann. It is the title of a Rajini sir film (the film Netri Kann was financed by K Balachander’s production house). We met Pushpa Kandaswamy, KB’s daughter, to get an NOC to use the title. Interestingly, Nayanthara’s first film was produced by KB sir’s production house. So, everything fell in place,” quotes Times of India.

The actress who was last seen in Love Action Drama alongside Nivin Pauly has some big releases in her pipeline. She will be next seen in the historical drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and AR Murugadoss' cop drama, Darbar . She is also confirmed to play a pivotal role in the highly-anticipated sports feature, Bigil.

