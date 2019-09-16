New Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy motion poster unveiled ahead of trailer release on 18 September

A new motion poster of Chiranjeevi's upcoming epic action-drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was shared on 16 September (Monday) along with the trailer release date. Directed by Kick franchise helmer Surender Reddy, the highly-anticipated film chronicles the epic story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. The trailer will be be out on 18 September in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The motion poster features Chiranjeevi's titular character in battle against British soldiers.

The star-studded cast also includes Amitabh Bachchan as Gosaayi Venkanna, Kiccha Sudeep as Avuku Raja, Vijay Sethupathi as Raaja Pandi, Tamannah as Lakshmi, Jagapathi Babu as Veera Reddy and Nayanthara as Siddhama. The film stars Brahmaji and Ravi Kishan as well.

The music of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is composed by Amit Trivedi, while the lyrics have been written by Seetharama Sastry.

Touted as a Telugu magnum opus, the film has reportedly been made under a huge budget of Rs 150 crore. Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi's son, has bankrolled the project through Konidela Production Company. It is the second collaboration with his father after Khaidi No 150 in 2017.

Speaking about his decision to finance Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Ram revealed to Firstpost that he wanted to produce the film to fulfill his father's lifelong dream. “Once my dad told me, ‘You sported the warrior costume in your second film (Magadheera). But I’ve completed 150 films but didn’t get an opportunity to play such a character in my life’. He actually envied my role in Magadheera and from that day, I wanted to produce a film like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy to fulfill his dream.”

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will open on 2 October and will be distributed in Hindi by AA Films and Farhan Akhtar via Excel Entertainment.

Updated Date: Sep 16, 2019 13:53:13 IST