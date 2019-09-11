Darbar: Second look of Rajinikanth in AR Murugadoss' upcoming cop drama released

After a long wait, Lyca Productions unveiled the second look of actor Rajinikanth from his upcoming film Darbar on 11 September (Wednesday). In the image, the actor can be seen in an industrial setting, looking angry and sweaty. Director AR Murugadoss in a tweet said that Rajinikanth features in a never-before-seen avatar here.

Here is the second look of Rajinikanth in Darbar:

Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Dalip Tahil, Soori, Harish Uthaman, Jeeva, Manobala, Suman, Anandaraj, Rao Ramesh, Bose Venkat, Prakash Raj, Nawab Shah, and Yogi Babu are also part of the cast. This film marks Suniel Shetty's Tamil film debut. He will be playing the antagonist alongside Prateik Babbar.

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj has been roped in to portray an important character, reports The News Minute. Jatin Sarna of Sacred Games-fame will make a cameo appearance in Darbar. He shot his portion over a six-day schedule in Mumbai.

Murugadoss had on 9 April shared the first look of Darbar which marks his maiden collaboration with Rajinikanth. The poster was decked up with police instruments and equipment, with the punchline, "You decide whether you want to be good, bad or worse."

The Hindu had previously reported that the film will be set in Mumbai. This action thriller will be the actor's 167th film. Rajinikanth has also taken up the role of a cop almost 25 years after Pandiyan (1992).

The film's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Santosh Sivan is the cinematographer while Sreekar Prasad is the editor. Darbar is Rajinikanth's third project with Lyca after 2.0 and Kaala.

According to a report by Bollywood Life, Murugadoss and Rajinikanth will reportedly collaborate again after Darbar and the announcement will be made soon.

Darbar hits cinemas on Pongal, 2020.

Updated Date: Sep 11, 2019 18:31:16 IST