Bigil: New poster features Vijay as a resolute football coach in Atlee's upcoming sports film

A new poster of Vijay's upcoming sports film Bigil was shared by the makers on Sunday. Archana Kalpathi, the creative producer of film, took to Twitter to share the poster which depicts Vijay as a determined sports coach in a football jersey surrounded by the women's team that he will be training in the film. It was also announced that the makers will be launching an audio poster of the film on 19 September

Helmed by Atlee, the film is produced by AGS Entertainment and has music maestro AR Rahman composing the film's music. Nayanthara is reuniting with Vijay 10 years after Villu. The rest of the cast includes Kathir, Indhuja, Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu, Anandaraj, Daniel Balaji and Vivek. Shroff had previously revealed that he portrays the president of a football association.

Check out the poster here

As reported earlier by Firstpost, Bigil is touted to be one of the costliest films in Vijay's career. It will see the actor in a dual role. Vijay will play a father, a North Chennai gangster, while his son will be shown as an exceptional football player. The junior Vijay will have four different looks in Bigil, depicting his transformation from a passionate player to rugged gangster and then a coach of a football team for underprivileged women.

Bigil is slated to release during Diwali this year and will clash with Karthi's Kaithi, and Vijay Sethupathi's Sanga Thamizhan.

Updated Date: Sep 16, 2019 14:05:35 IST