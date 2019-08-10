National Awards 2019: Rima Das reacts to Bulbul Can Sing's National Award win for Best Assamese Film

Rima Das’ film Bulbul Can Sing has bagged the National Award on Friday for the Best Assamese Film. The critically acclaimed feature, in fact, also won the Best Indie Film at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) in Victoria, Australia earlier this week.

Sharing her excitement on the matter, the director speaks exclusively to Firstpost. Das says, "(I'm) Very happy that Bulbul Can Sing is awarded the National Film for Best Assamese Film. I am all smiles since Shah Rukh Khan broke this news here at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Thanks to God and the universe for National Film Award for the second year in a row. May I have the strength to keep making the films that touch people's hearts. Special thanks to my family and the team for their unwithering support and love."

Bulbul Can Sing was the opening film for the night at the IFFM. SRK, the chief guest at the festival this year, has presented the film to the Australian audiences in Melbourne.

Here are some snippets from the opening night at the IFFM

Rima has earlier been conferred with this honour for her 2017 film Village Rockstars, which won in the categories of Best Editing and Best Feature Film.

(With inputs from Devansh Sharma)

Updated Date: Aug 10, 2019 11:59:33 IST