Rima Das' National Award-winning film Village Rockstars to release in India on 28 September

Mumbai: After winning the Best Feature film Award at the 65th National Film Awards, Rima Das' directorial Village Rockstars, an Assamese movie, will release across India on 28 September.

The film, which had its World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and India premiere at the Mumbai Film Festival 2018, has been screened in more than 70 international and national film festivals and won 44 awards, including four National Awards for best location, sound recording, editing and child artiste (Bhanita Das).

Excited about the release, Das said in a statement, "After travelling to many film festivals across the world and winning hearts, I am so delighted that the exciting journey of Village Rockstars has come to its final stage when we prepare with nervous anticipation and hope to present the film to the audiences in our homeland."

Set in Das' own village Chhaygaon in Assam, Village Rockstars is the story of "poor but amazing children" who live a fun-filled life. It has, at its center an Assamese village girl, named Dhunu, who aspires to become a rockstar one day.

Das' coming-of-age drama Bulbul Can Sing premiered this year at Toronto International Film Festival.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2018 12:54 PM