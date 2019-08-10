You are here:

National Awards 2019: Ayushmann Khurrana congratulates Badhaai Ho co-star Surekha Sikri on winning Best Supporting Actor

Ayushmann Khurrana, who won Best Actor in the 66th National Award on 9 August, expressed his happiness over the honour and gave special credit to Surekha Sikri who won the award in the Best Supporting Actor category.

Congratulating teams of both films Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho for their victory, he tweeted, "Feeling ecstatic and overwhelmed! Congratulations to the entire Badhaai Ho team... and Surekha Sikri ma'am you're the best!"

In a second tweet, he wrote, "A big congratulations to the entire team of Andhadhun. It's a surreal feeling!"

Andhadhun was named the best Hindi film of the year and the award for the best popular film providing wholesome entertainment went to Badhaai Ho.

The awards were announced on Friday at a press conference by the awards jury Chairperson Rahul Rawail.

Uri: The Surgical Strike also won the best director award for Aditya Dhar, Andhadhun has been honoured with the award for Best Screenplay (adapted).

