Ayushmann Khurrana says winning National Award for Andhadhun 'is a validation' of his 'hard work and journey in films'

Ayushmann Khurrana has bagged the National Film Award for his performance in Sriram Raghavan's highly-acclaimed thriller Andhadhun. The actor is sharing the trophy with Vicky Kaushal, who has been awarded the same trophy for his patriotic drama, Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Speaking about his winning a National Award, Ayushmann says in a press statement, "It’s truly humbling and hugely gratifying to win the coveted National Awards. As an artist, I have always tried to back disruptive content that stands out for its quality content. Today’s honour is a validation of my hard work, my belief system, my journey in movies and my reason to be an actor in the first place. Over and above my personal win, I’m thrilled that both the films that I have done - AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho have won at the prestigious National Awards. It again validates that people of our country want to see cinema that entertains, that they can cherish, discuss and endorse."

He adds, "AndhaDhun is a path-breaking film and Sriram Raghavan deserves all the accolades for creating a new genre of cinema for Indian audiences to enjoy. I have been truly fortunate to be a part of Sriram Raghvan’s vision and congratulate my director for his genius. As an artist, AndhaDhun challenged me and I strongly feel it made me a better actor."

"With Badhaai Ho again I took up a taboo topic because I believed that people would be ok to see this kind of cinema. I’m glad that a subject like Badhaai Ho also won big today and I congratulate my director Amit Sharma for his breakthrough script that became a talking point in every household. It was a pleasure to collaborate with a forward thinking creative mind like him and again disrupt the stereotyped notions of what Hindi cinema should be," the actor further states.

AndhaDhun, which released on 5 October, earned rave reviews from critics and audiences alike for its unconventional plot, edge-of-the-seat narrative style, as well as the acting of its lead and supporting characters and Amit Trivedi's music.

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2019 17:15:50 IST