National Awards 2019: Vicky Kaushal says winning Best Actor for Uri is 'truly a moving moment'

A day after Vicky Kaushal nabbed the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike, the actor shared his excitement on winning the prestigious trophy on Instagram.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Vicky wrote that winning the award was "truly a moving moment" for him. He also congratulated fellow actor, Ayushmann Khurrana, who is sharing the award with him for his work in Sriram Raghavan's smash-hit, Andhadhun.

Vicky's statement on winning the National Award for Uri



View this post on Instagram #NationalFilmAwards 🇮🇳🙏 A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Aug 9, 2019 at 6:22am PDT

Ayushmann, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, his Raazi co-star Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Vikrant Massey were quick to respond to his status. While Ayushmann wrote, "Vicky bro. You are a gem. Heartiest congratulations," Ranveer posted, "shine on brother."

Vicky was also congratulated by Rajkummar Rao, who took to Twitter to laud Ayushmann and Vicky on their win. Karan Johar, too, applauded the actors, as well as the director Aditya Dhar.

Their tweets

Congratulations @vickykaushal09 & @ayushmannk on your #NationalAward and to the team of #Uri and #Andhadhun and to all the winners of National Awards 2019. — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) August 9, 2019

Aditya Dhar, who won the Best Director award for his debut venture, Uri: The Surgical Strike, had earlier opened up about winning the award.

He said in a press statement, “Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm. 15 years of failures, rejections and hard work has led to this moment and it just can’t get better than this. Thank you India, thank you Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and all the Jury members of National Award committee for considering me worthy enough for this prestigious award. This is an honour I am going to cherish for the rest of my life."

"Being conferred with the National Award has been a dream since the time I understood what films meant to me, and films truly mean the world to me." "Thanks to my family and friends for their unconditional support over the years. The way my parents and my brother stood by me through all the struggle is what helped me realise my dream so beautifully."

"Thank you Ronnie Screwvala and my entire team of URI for giving it all and making Uri: The Surgical Strike what it is. This film wouldn’t have been possible without the mad obsession of each one of you to create something extraordinary for our audience. But most importantly I am dedicating this award to each and every brave soldier of our country and their families. Thank you for all your sacrifices. You have selflessly dedicated your life to serve us and now it’s our time to dedicate everything we have to serve you."

Jai Hindi!! PS- HOW’S THE JOSH??? VERY VERY HIGH SIR!!"

The director has even shared throwback images of the behind-the-scenes glimpses while making the film. Sharing an emotional post on 8 June, Dhar revealed that it had been a year since his film had gone on the floors.

Aditya Dhar's post

