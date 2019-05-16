Malaal: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to launch niece Sharmin Segal, Meezaan Jaaferi in upcoming drama

Leading filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to introduce his niece Sharmin Segal and Meezaan, son of Jaaved Jaaferi, in his upcoming project Malaal. Further details of the film and the characters portrayed by the debutants have been kept under wraps for a while now.

Malaal is being helmed by Mangesh Hadawale, produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Krishan Kumar.

Check out the announcement and the pictures of the debutants here:

Sanjay Leela Bhansali introduces his niece Sharmin Segal and Meezaan [son of actor Jaaved Jaaferi] in #Malaal... Trailer out on 18 May 2019... Directed by Mangesh Hadawale... Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Krishan Kumar. pic.twitter.com/VsAq3cv43e — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 15, 2019

Apart from Malaal, the ace director is currently working on Inshallah, which will star Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Inshallah brings the actor-director duo together after a gap of almost two decades, after they delivered the blockbuster Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is 1999.

However, Salman appeared in a cameo role in Bhansali's box office dud, Saawariya (2007).

"After Khamoshi: The Musical, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Saawariya, he and I needed to make one film together, if not 10 more. I'm glad Inshallah happened. From my understanding of him, as a man, an actor and a superstar, I know this is the right film for us to come together," Bhansali told India Today.

Salman has also confirmed another project with Bhansali besides Inshallah.

Updated Date: May 16, 2019 09:54:26 IST

