Malaal first look: Sharmin Segal, Meezaan Jaaferi's debut film to release on 28 June

The first look of Malaal, the Bollywood debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal and Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan was released on 18 May (Today). Helmed by Mangesh Hadawale, the film is produced by Sanjay, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Krishan Kumar.

The image features Meezaan on a motorcycle, while Sharmin sits in the front, holding him in an embrace. The trailer of Malaal will also release today. Details of the story-line and the characters have been kept under wraps by the makers. In 2017, it was reported that the film will be "beyond socially irrelevant, hackneyed plots and cliched characters" and will be contemporary in its tone.

Trailer out today... Meet Sanjay Leela Bhansali's new discoveries: Sharmin Segal and Meezaan... First look poster of #Malaal... Directed by Mangesh Hadawale... Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Krishan Kumar... 28 June 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/fm1P2cRCN6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 18, 2019

Mangesh made his directorial debut in 2008 with Marathi film Tingya, which received immense commercial and critical acclaim. Dekh Indian Circus, his second film was in Hindi and has received many national and international awards.

Sanjay has previously launched star kids Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in his 2007 film, Saawariya. Besides Malaal, the filmmaker is also working on Inshallah, starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt. Inshallah brings the actor-director duo together after a gap of almost two decades, after they delivered the blockbuster Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is 1999.

Malaal is scheduled to hit cinemas on 28 June.

Updated Date: May 18, 2019 10:11:47 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.