Namaste England song 'Tu Meri Main Tera' shows Arjun Kapoor's struggle as he follows Parineeti Chopra to London

After the melodious 'Tere Liye', groovy 'Bhare Bazaar', the celebratory bhangra number 'Dhoom Dhadaka' and the recently released party song 'Proper Patola' the makers of Namaste England have released the heartwarming 'Tu Meri Main Tera'.

The song shows Param's (Arjun Kapoor) as he follows Jasmeet (Parineeti Chopra) to London where she goes to fulfill her dreams. The video sees him cross many mental and physical hurdles to reach his final destination.

Penned by Javed Akhtar, the song is composed by Mannan Shah and crooned by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan along with Shadab and Altamas Faridi.

Kapoor shared the song on Twitter writing, "Hold the one you love close, as you listen to this song!"

Namaste England's narrative weaves a story between a husband, a wife, and her love for the city of London. This odd love triangle of sorts gives rise to complications and drama. Chopra and Kapoor were last seen onscreen together in Habib Faisal's Ishaqzaade. They have also signed Yash Raj Films' Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, where Arjun will play a Haryana cop while Parineeti will portray a career-driver woman.

Namaste England will release in theatres on 19 October.

Watch the song here.

Updated Date: Oct 15, 2018 13:26 PM