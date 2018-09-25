Namaste England song Dhoom Dhadakka: Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra break into Bhangra in Punjab's lush fields

Namaste England's new song 'Dhoom Dhadakka', which released on 25 September, is a celebratory bhangra number from the film's playlist.

Every frame of the song is a riot of colours, where Arjun Kapoor is seen serenading a coy Parineeti Chopra, against the backdrop of a marriage ceremony, Punjab's lush green fields, a college campus and finally, a party. Like most bhangra numbers, the 'Dhoom Dhadakka' track is catchy, despite its comparatively slower beats.

While in the initial few sequences, Arjun is witnessed grooving to the music solo, soon Parineeti joins the actor, matching his every step. The song, composed by Mannan Shaah and the lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar, has been crooned by Shahid Mallya and Antara Mitra.

Namaste England's narrative weaves a story between a husband, a wife, and her love for the city of London. This odd love triangle of sorts gives rise to complications and drama.

After making their Bollywood debut as a leading pair in Habib Faisal's Ishaqzaade, the two come together for this Vipul Amrutlal Shah film. The two have also signed Yash Raj Films' Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, where Arjun will play a Haryana cop while Parineeti will portray a career-driver woman.

