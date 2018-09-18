You are here:

Namaste England song 'Bhare Bazaar' sees Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra grooving with Badshah

FP Staff

Sep,18 2018 15:24:19 IST

'Bhare Bazaar', Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's party track from Namaste England has been released. The groovy number has been composed by Rishi Rich and Badshah and features a rap from the latter. Singers Vishal Dadlani, Payal Dev, Badshah and B Praak come together with their distinct styles to deliver a song which mostly has Parineeti and Arjun display their dancing chops.

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in Bhare Bazaar., the new Namaste Englad song Image from YouTube

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in Bhare Bazaar., the new Namaste Englad song Image from YouTube

In the video, Parineeti and Arjun are shown as a typical warring pair who happen to be attracted to each other. Arjun, with some help from Badshah who also features in the video in his signature exaggerated swagger, tries to woo Chopra while appearing nonchalant. Chopra, who acts pricey throughout the song, matches her steps with him confidently. The two show off their rehearsed moves in an opulent setting complete with backup dancers.

After making their Bollywood debut as a leading pair in Habib Faisal's Ishaqzaade, the two come together for this Vipul Amrutlal Shah film. The two have also signed Yash Raj Films' Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, where Arjun will play a Haryana cop while Parineeti will portray a career-driver woman.

Watch 'Bhare Bazaar' here:

Updated Date: Sep 18, 2018 15:24 PM

tags: Arjun Kapoor , Bollywood , BuzzPatrol , Namaste England , Parineeti Chopra

