Namaste England song Tere Liye explores Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor's romantic journey

Namaste England's first song 'Tere Liye' depicts the sweet love story between the lead characters Param (played by Arjun Kapoor) and Jasmeet (Parineeti Chopra). Voiced by Atif Aslam and penned by Javed Akhtar, 'Tere Liye' has been composed by Mannan Shaah. Like most Aslam tracks, 'Tere Liye' is a soul-stirring ode to love and the many sacrifices that people make to ensure the other's happiness in a relationship.

The video depicts an endearing romance grow between Param and Jasmeet. Amidst lush green sunflower fields and the streets of London, the duo proclaim their unabashed love for one another. Jasmeet often breaks into demure laughs on seeing Param go about his goofy business. They secretly meet each other and steal loving glances whether it be among a throng of village relatives, or a crowded shop that Jasmeet works in.

Namaste England makers released the trailer of the film on 6 September. Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s narrative weaves a story between a husband, a wife, and her love for the city of London. This odd love triangle of sorts gives rise to complications and drama as well as a promising story line.

Shot primarily in Ludhiana, Patiala, Dhaka, Paris, Brussels and London, Namaste England is scheduled to hit the theatres on 19 October, 2018. Watch the song here.

Updated Date: Sep 11, 2018 12:21 PM