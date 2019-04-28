Nagesh Kukunoor's Telugu directorial debut will be a sports-based romcom starring Keerthy Suresh, Aadhi Pinisetty

Nagesh Kukunoor is set to helm his first Telugu film, which will be a sports-based romantic comedy. Kukunoor's South debut is set to feature Keerthy Suresh, Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu.

IT'S OFFICIAL... Nagesh Kukunoor directs his first #Telugu film [not titled yet], a sports-romedy... Stars Keerthy Suresh, Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu... Filming has begun in #Vikarabad and #Pune... Produced by Sudheer Chandra... Music by DSP... Sept 2019 release. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 27, 2019

The film will be produced by Sudheer Chandra and co-produced by Shravya Varma and presented by E. Shiva Prakash, according to reports. The first-time producers have managed to rope in a stellar cast (belonging to both commercial as well as technical backgrounds) for Kukunoor's feature.

Noted music producer and composer Devi Sri Prasad (Rockstar) is also on board for this project and Chirantan Das (from Tanu Weds Manu fame) will handle the cinematography. National Award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad is part of the technical crew as well.

The shooting for the feature has already begun in Vikarabad and Pune. The film is expected to release in September 2019.

Updated Date: Apr 28, 2019 11:27:54 IST

