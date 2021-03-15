Mumbai civic body registers FIR against Gauahar Khan for flouting COVID-19 protocols

An FIR has been filed against Gauahar Khan for allegedly shooting for a film after testing positive for COVID-19

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed an FIR against actor Gauahar Khan at Oshiwara Police Station, Mumbai, for flouting COVID-19 guidelines. The civic body in a release said despite being infected by the coronavirus , the actor moved out in public places and took part in shootings. As per reports, a BMC official had visited her residence but did not find her there.

Confirming the same to ETimes, DCP Chaitanya S said, "Gauahar has been booked for violation of COVID rules. She had tested positive for coronavirus and was supposed to stay home and quarantine but instead went for a film shoot".

BMC has shared the copy of FIR on social media after blurring Gauahar's name.

No Compromise On City’s Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus.#NaToCorona pic.twitter.com/Qp9J21OLcS — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 15, 2021

The BMC in its release said on a complaint of the K-West ward's health officials, the police registered a case against the actor under IPC Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and other relevant provisions.

The actor has been quarantined, the release added.

Recently, Bollywood personalities like Ranbir Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee and Siddhanth Chaturvedi have also tested positive for coronavirus .

Gauahar, who is married to Zaid Darbad, recently appeared in Bigg Boss 14, alongside Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan. She was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Tandav. Her other acting credits include films such as Rocket Singh: Salesman of The Year, Ishaqzaade, Game, Badrinath Ki Dulhania.



(With inputs from Press Trust of India)