Siddhant Chaturvedi tests positive for coronavirus, reveals he's under home quarantine

Siddhant Chaturvedi has tested positive for coronavirus , the actor informed fans in a social media post late Saturday.

Chaturvedi, who had been filming Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter for weeks now, said he was “feeling fine”, and has been asked to home quarantine.

Putting to rest fans’ concerns about his health, Siddhant wrote that he was tackling COVID-19 “head-on".

Chaturvedi wrote in a note on his Instagram Stories, "Thank you all for all your concern. Confirming that I have tested positive for Covid -19. I'm feeling fine at this time and self quarantining at home. I have taken all precautions and followed all protocols as advised by the doctors. Being positive and tackling this head on."

Phone Bhoot is billed as a supernatural comedy and is being directed by Gurmmeet Singh of Mirzapur-fame. It is produced by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. The film is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.

Chaturvedi, who made a mark with Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, is also working on Shakun Batra's next alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. The actor is also a part of Ravi Udhyawar's Yudhra, starring opposite Malavika Mohanan and Raghav Juyal that was announced last month. The action film will go on floors later this year.

Chaturvedi will next be seen in Yash Raj Film's Bunty Aur Babli 2, a sequel to the studio's 2005 blockbuster crime comedy, which will release on 23 April.

Touted as a "reboot sequel", the movie stars Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan, as well as The Forgotten Army actor Sharvari.