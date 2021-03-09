Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus, confirms mother Neetu

In an Instagram post, Neetu Kapoor said that Ranbir Kapoor is recovering well.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under self quarantine, his actor-mother Neetu Kapoor said on Tuesday.

In an Instagram post, the veteran actor said Ranbir is recovering well.

"Thank you for your concern and your good wishes Ranbir has tested positive for COVID-19 . He is on medication and recovering well.

Here is her post

Last month, Ranbir, 38, was shooting for the Ayan Mukerji-directed film Brahmastra along with co-star Alia Bhatt.

Neetu, 62, had also tested positive for COVID-19 last year while shooting for her film Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai increased by over 1,000 for the sixth consecutive day on Monday, taking its tally to 3,34,572, an official said.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)