Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus, confirms mother Neetu
In an Instagram post, Neetu Kapoor said that Ranbir Kapoor is recovering well.
Actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under self quarantine, his actor-mother Neetu Kapoor said on Tuesday.
In an Instagram post, the veteran actor said Ranbir is recovering well.
"Thank you for your concern and your good wishes Ranbir has tested positive for COVID-19 . He is on medication and recovering well.
Here is her post
Last month, Ranbir, 38, was shooting for the Ayan Mukerji-directed film Brahmastra along with co-star Alia Bhatt.
Neetu, 62, had also tested positive for COVID-19 last year while shooting for her film Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai increased by over 1,000 for the sixth consecutive day on Monday, taking its tally to 3,34,572, an official said.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Ajay Devgn begins shoot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi in Mumbai
Ajay Devgn, who will play a "significant role" in Gangubai Kathiawadi, reunites with Sanjay Leela Bhansali 22 years after the duo's iconic musical drama Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.
Shah Rukh Khan announces next production titled Darlings, starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah among others
Darlings, which marks Alia Bhatt's maiden production, will go on floors later this month.
Hema Malini receives first shot of COVID-19 vaccine, shares pictures from vaccination centre
The government, on 1 March, launched a nationwide drive of getting everyone above 60 years of age — and those aged between 45-59 with co-morbidities — vaccinated.