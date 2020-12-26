Gauahar Khan, Ismail Darbar's son Zaid get married in intimate ceremony
'Qubool Hai,' Gauahar Khan wrote on Instagram, announcing marriage to Zaid Darbar
Gauahar Khan and Ismail Darbar's son Zaid Darbar got married on 25 December. She shared pictures from the wedding on Instagram, writing, “QUBOOL HAI. @zaid_darbar.”
Several actors congratulated the couple on the wedding. “Mashallah God bless,” actor Hina Khan commented. Singer Tony Kakkar wrote, “Many congratulations to you both.”
Check out the posts here
Gauahar recently opened up about her relationship to Hindustan Times saying, “I met him, we hit it off and he didn’t think he would propose to someone, marriage was not on his mind. When he asked me, it wasn’t planned. It was in a flow and after meeting me, in literally over a month, he proposed to me. There were no second thoughts."
The wedding festivities began on Monday, on the haldi ceremony. On Thursday was the mehendi ceremony. The wedding was a close knit affair with only family members and friends in attendance.
On the work front, Gauahar, who was the winner of Bigg Boss 7, recently made an extended appearance the fourteenth season of th show, along with Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan.
