Manoj Bajpayee home quarantines after testing positive for coronavirus

Manoj Bajpayee tested positive while shooting for Despatch after director Kanu Behl got infected with coronavirus

After Ranbir Kapoor, actor Manoj Bajpayee has tested positive for coronavirus . The Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari actor, who was shooting for his OTT film Despatch, is currently under self-quarantine at home. He tested positive after his Despatch director Kanu Behl got infected with the virus. His team has confirmed the same in an official statement adding that the film's shooting has been stopped for now.

The statement reads, “Manoj Bajpayee has tested Covid positive after his director was infected with it. The shoot has stopped and will resume in a couple of months. Manoj Bajpayee is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions”.

Produced by Ronnie Screwala, Despatch is expected to be shot in Delhi, Mumbai, and London. Touted as an investigative thriller, Bajpayee started shooting for the film in February. It also stars Shahana Goswami.

Apart from Despatch, Bajpayee is currently juggling multiple projects. His Zee5 film Silence...Can You Hear It? is slated to release on 26 March. The project also features Prachi Desai and Arjun Mathur in pivotal roles.

Amazon Prime Video original series The Family Man 2, featuring Bajpayee in lead, is also ready for release. The second instalment was supposed to stream in February this year but got delayed due to unknown reasons. Priyamani and Samantha Akkineni are also part of the project.