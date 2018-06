You are here:

Mughal-E-Azam continues to enchant audiences — from K Asif's iconic film to Feroz Abbas Khan's play

While K Asif's 1960 magnum opus is a cinematic masterpiece, Feroz Abbas Khan's play Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical is nothing short of an exhilarating experience — both for the eyes and the soul.

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 19:46 PM