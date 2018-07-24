Akshay Kumar on his Gold co-star: 'TV actors like Mouni Roy work much harder than we do'

Akshay Kumar recently appreciated debutante Mouni Roy for her hardworking nature. Kumar and Roy will be seen together on the silver screen with Gold.

In a recent event, Mouni was asked to talk about her experiences of working on films as well as on daily soaps. That is when Akshay took up the opportunity to answer the question on Mouni's behalf. He said, "I Think I will answer it. I think they work much harder than us."

Till now, the makers of of the film have come up with two songs from the film which features the lead pair Akshay and Mouni. The first is 'Naino Se Baandhi' where the duo is depicted as a much-in-love husband and wife while the second, 'Chad Gayi Hai', features a drunk Akshay and an embarrassed Mouni.

Gold not only marks the Bollywood debut of Mouni alongside Akshay but is also the first association between Akshay Kumar and Excel Entertainment which is helmed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Other than the lead pair, the film also stars Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal.

Directed by Reema Kagti, the film is all set to release on 15 August, 2018.

