After basking in the success of their latest outing, Brahmastra actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to embark on the new phase of their lives and welcome their bundle of joy. While we all know that the Kapoor Khandaan is eagerly waiting to welcome the newest member in their family, soon dadi-to-be Neetu Kapoor organised an intimate baby shower for her daughter-in-law Alia on the occasion of Dussehra. Women from the Bhatt family and the Kapoor family came together at Alia and Ranbir’s Mumbai home Vastu to grace the function. Thanks to social media, fans could get a glimpse of the inside pictures of the ceremony. Taking to her Instagram Stories, veteran star Neetu Kapoor treated her fans and followers with a series of pictures.

Sharing a group picture from the ceremony, Neetu Kapoor revealed that her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, Nitasha Nanda, Rima Jain, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Shammi Kapoor’s wife Neila Devi and others were in attendance. While Alia looked enchanting in her mustard Anarkali suit, Ranbir looked handsome in his peach embellished kurta and white pyjama. In the first selfie, taken by Ranbir, Karisma and their aunt Rima Jain can be seen posing with Neetu Kapoor. While posting the picture Neetu wrote in the caption, “Blessings and gratitude.” In the group photo, all the ladies present in the ceremony can be seen posing with the mom-to-be Alia, as she is all smiles sitting in the front.

Soon aunt-to-be and Ranbir’s sister Riddhima also took to her Instagram account, to drop a series of pictures with her brother and “Daddy to be” Ranbir. It seems that Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji was also in attendance, as the sister and brother picture twinning in the shade of pink caught his reflection in the glass behind them. In the next picture, Riddhima can be seen posing with Alia.

Needless to say, as soon as the baby shower pictures were posted they were out and about in no time. Meanwhile on the work front, after shattering the box office with her back-to-back hits, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which will pair her opposite her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. The actress is also set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. On the other hand, Ranbir has Animal, and Luv Ranjan’s next in his pipeline.

