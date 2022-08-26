Dropping a picture of herself, Alia was seen flaunting her baby bump and was praised for owning it all.

Adorned in the beautiful pregnancy glow, mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Brahmastra, along with husband Ranbir Kapoor. On Friday the soon-to-be parents were spotted in Mumbai, as they posed for the paparazzi. The actress, who has constantly kept her fans updated about her personal and professional life via social media, is giving us major goals for back-to-back stunning maternity looks. Continuing the trajectory, the actress, on 26 August, added yet another flawless style statement on her timeline. Dropping a picture of herself, Alia was seen flaunting her baby bump and was praised for owning it all.

Referring to the release date of Ayan Mukerji’s most ambitious project, Alia said in the caption that she is just two weeks away from welcoming the light. While dropping a couple of pictures, Alia wrote in the caption, “The light..is coming! (In just two weeks) 9th September —- Brahmastra.” In the picture, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress can be seen striking a pose at the camera. Clad in a black vest over a sheer pink top, Alia went for a comforting look, and paired it all with black leggings. In the first picture, Alia can be seen cradling her baby bump with both of her hands, as she posed for the camera. In the second picture, which was a close-up, Alia can be seen giving a sultry look.

Alia’s latest Instagram post was acknowledged by several celebrities. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to the comments section and wrote, “Uffffff owning it and howwwww. Love youuu,” and added a handful of heart-eye emoticons. Alia’s sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented, “Glow, beauty.” Actress Neha Dhupia wrote, “Beautiful.” Bollywood stars Karisma Kapoor, Dia Mirza, and Bipasha Basu dropped a handful of red heart emoticons. Actor Aditya Seal commented, “Super cute.”

Coming back to Ayan’s directorial, Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in prominent roles.

