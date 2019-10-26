Modern Family season 11: Courteney Cox, David Beckham to appear as guest stars on final season

Actor Courteney Cox and soccer legend David Beckham are set to make a cameo appearance in the upcoming final season of ABC's Modern Family.

The duo will appear together in an episode of the hit family comedy that is slated to air in early 2020.

Cox shared a picture from the set to of the show featuring her and Beckham in a hot tub. She also posted a photograph with series stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet joining in on the hot tub.

According to Entertianment Weekly, Cox and Beckham will be playing themselves as they compete together in a celebrity bowling tournament.

Check out Courteney Cox's post

ABC's flagship comedy series Modern Family had been renewed for the eleventh and final season, as announced by the network's newly appointed entertainment president, Karey Burke at Television Critics Association winter press tour. The show’s eleventh season renewal was helped by the fact that its producing studio, 20th TV, will soon be aligned with ABC under the Disney corporate umbrella, reports Deadline Hollywood.

The show has been created by Steve Levitan and Christopher Lloyd, and premiered in 2009. Modern Family was an instant success and also won five consecutive Emmy Awards for Best Comedy Series from 2010 to 2014, with individual actors bagging numerous awards.

Modern Family is often credited to be a groundbreaking show for its portrayal of a gay couple on prime time television, Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Mitchell and Eric Stonestreet’s Cameron, as the loving parents of an adopted girl (introduced in season one). The show also examined the concerns of contemporary families as presented by the actors Ed O’Neill, Sofia Vergara and Rico Rodriguez, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 26, 2019 16:13:37 IST