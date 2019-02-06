Modern Family, the longest-running comedy series, renewed for 11th and final season, confirms ABC

Emmy-winning comedy series, Modern Family will wrap up permanently after one last season. ABC's flagship comedy series Modern Family has been renewed for the eleventh and final season, as announced by the network's newly appointed entertainment president, Karey Burke at Television Critics Association winter press tour. The show’s eleventh season renewal was helped by the fact that its producing studio, 20th TV, will soon be aligned with ABC under the Disney corporate umbrella, reports Deadline Hollywood.

The show has been created by Steve Levitan and Christopher Lloyd, and premiered in 2009. Modern Family was an instant success and also won five consecutive Emmy Awards for Best Comedy Series from 2010 to 2014, with individual actors bagging numerous awards.

“Chris and Steve have created one of the most seminal and iconic comedies in television history,” said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment. “In its final season, there will be more milestone events that anyone who has been a fan of the series won’t want to miss.”

Modern Family is often credited to be a groundbreaking show for its portrayal of a gay couple on prime time television, Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Mitchell and Eric Stonestreet’s Cameron, as the loving parents of an adopted girl (introduced in season one). The show also examined the concerns of contemporary families as presented by the actors Ed O’Neill, Sofia Vergara and Rico Rodriguez, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould.

Updated Date: Feb 06, 2019 12:24:36 IST