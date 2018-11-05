Akshay Kumar on Crow Man make up for 2.0: To get this look right I must’ve taken longer than female lead

Akshay Kumar will be seen opposite Rajinikanth in the sci-fi film 2.0 directed by Shankar. In the multilingual magnum opus, Kumar plays Crow Man, the cellphone obsessed antagonist for which he had to sit through hours of make-up and a few more to remove it.

The actor also shared his look on Instagram and wrote that to get this look right, he probably took longer in the make up chair than the female lead.



"I had to sit for my make-up for three-and-a-half hours and then another ninety minutes to remove the whole thing. Whatever makeup I've done in my entire career, I've put in this one film. I've been in the industry for 28 years, but 2.0 has been a great experience. I was shocked to see myself on screen. I'm waiting for this epic. I underwent a lot of pain for this film, but I'm sure it will all be worth it", said Kumar at the trailer launch.

The film also marks Kumar's debut in the Tamil film industry. The Shankar directorial has on board Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey, apart from Kumar and Rajinikanth. The music for 2.0 has been composed by AR Rahman.

Updated Date: Nov 05, 2018 10:38 AM