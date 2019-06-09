Mission Mangal: Sonakshi Sinha shares silhouette photo from shoot of upcoming space drama

The shooting for the highly-anticipated space drama Mission Mangal has begun. Sonakshi Sinha, who plays one of the leads in the film, has shared a still from the sets. The photo, she posted on her Instagram stories, appears to be from a song number and shows a silhouette of the actors posing in front of the camera.

Touted to be India's first space film, Mission Mangal stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen, with Akshay Kumar and Sharman Joshi in the lead.

"With our combined energies, we hope to create content that not only excites but also empowers," Kumar had said in a statement.

It was previously announced that Kumar's production house Cape of Good Films and Fox Star Studios will collaborate for three films, which will have the actor in the lead. R Balki, who directed Kumar in Padman, will also serve as the producer for Mission Mangal. Jagan Shakti will direct the space drama.

Sonakshi will next be seen in Dabangg 3, where she will reprise her role as Rajjo, alongside Salman Khan, who will return as the cult favourite cop Chulbul Pandey. Kannada actor Sudeep has also been signed on for the film and will play Salman’s friend in the movie. The third instalment will be helmed by Prabhudeva, after Abhinav Kashyap (Dabangg) and Arbaaz Khan (Dabangg 2).

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2019 12:32:17 IST

