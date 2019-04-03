Dabangg 3: Video of Salman Khan shooting dance sequence for song in upcoming film leaked

Salman Khan recently made his way to Madhya Pradesh to shoot for the third installment of the Dabangg franchise. On 31st March, Salman announced that the film will be shot at his birthplace, Indore. A video of the actor shooting for a song, presumably the title track, in the upcoming film was leaked online. He can be seen dancing in the ghats as sadhus (ascetics) take a dip in the river.

Exclusive updated hud hud Dabangg shooting song . #Dabangg3 pic.twitter.com/3tGAJ926zV — Johirabbas (@Johirabbas12) April 2, 2019

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, for the first 13 days, the team will shoot for the title track and will have over 500 back-up dancers.

Dabangg 3 will see Salman reprise his cult favourite role of Chulbul Pandey in a film, helmed by Prabhudeva. Sonakshi Sinha will once again share screen space with him as Rajjo. Kannada actor Sudeep has also been signed on or the film, who will be seen as Salman’s friend in the movie.

As reported earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be performing a special song in the film. Kareena had earlier appeared in Dabangg 2's dance number 'Fevicol'.

Dabangg 1 and 2 were directed by Abhinav Kashyap and Arbaaz Khan respectively. Dabangg 2 released in 2012 while the first film released in 2010. Dabangg 3 is slated for Eid 2020.

