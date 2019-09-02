Mission Mangal set to surpass 2.0's lifetime earnings and become Akshay Kumar's highest grossing film

Mission Mangal, which retells India's first ever mission to Mars, has emerged as Akshay Kumar's highest grossing film. The space drama's total box office collection stands at Rs 187.20 crore and will soon cross the lifetime earnings of 2.0 (which garnered Rs 189.55 cr), according to trade analysts.

Mission Mangal also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, HG Dattatreya and Sharman Joshi.

Trade analysts report that the film's performance has been steady despite new releases like Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas' big budget action thriller, Saaho.

Here are Mission Mangal's latest box office figures.

#MissionMangal remains steady, despite #Saaho juggernaut... All set to cross *lifetime biz* of #2Point0 and emerge #AkshayKumar’s highest grossing film... [Week 3] Fri 2.20 cr, Sat 3.25 cr, Sun 3.64 cr. Total: ₹ 187.20 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 2, 2019

Mission Mangal had crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on Day 3, Rs 100 crore on Day 5, Rs 150 crore on Day 11 and Rs 175 crore on Day 14.

#MissionMangal biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 128.16 cr [8 days]

Week 2: ₹ 49.95 cr

Weekend 3: ₹ 9.09 cr

Total: ₹ 187.20 cr

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER.#MissionMangal benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 5

₹ 150 cr: Day 11

₹ 175 cr: Day 14

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 2, 2019

The film was released on 15 August, alongside John Abraham's cop thriller Batla House, and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. However, the space film rightly appealed to the masses, and opened to a staggering Rs. 29.16 crores on the opening day, making it Akshay's highest opener till date.

A US-based filmmaker had accused the makers of copyright infringement and violation of confidentiality. She had demanded a stay on the film's release, which was not granted by the Supreme Court.

Mission Mangal is directed by newcomer Jagan Shakti, and produced by Kumar's Cape of Good Films and Fox Star Studios. R Balki, who directed Kumar in Padman, is also a producer on Mission Mangal.

Updated Date: Sep 02, 2019 13:07:13 IST