Mission Mangal box office collection: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan's film grosses Rs 121.23 cr in opening week

FP Staff

Aug 22, 2019 12:57:28 IST

Mission Mangal, which is Bollywood's first space film, has earned Rs 121.23 crore in its week-long run at the domestic box office. According to trade analysts, the film has crossed the lifetime earnings of Jolly LLB (Rs 117 crore), which was the last collaboration between Fox Star Hindi and Akshay Kumar. Mission Mangal minted another Rs 6.84 crore on Wednesday.

The cast of Mission Mangal. Image from Twitter

Here are the latest box office figures of Mission Mangal.

The film earned a staggering Rs. 29.16 crores on opening day, making it Akshay's highest opener till date. 15 August also incidentally marked the 50th anniversary of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Mission Mangal released alongside John Abraham's cop thriller Batla House, and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film also stars Taapsee PannuVidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya MenenKirti Kulhari, HG Dattatreya, and Sharman Joshi. Akshay essays the role of ISRO scientist Rakesh Dhawan, who, along with Vidya (portraying Tara Shinde), gets a team of scientists together to send a satellite to Mars. Mission Mangal is a fictional account of ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission or the Mangalyaan launched in 2013.

The entry into the Rs 100-crore club also marks Kumar's third film to have reached the Rs 100-crore landmark within a few days of release, after 2.0 and Kesari.

Recently, an Avionics Quality Assurance Engineer at ISRO had reviewed the film on Quora. She wrote that while the film captures the struggles faced by women at the organisation, it is replete with technical errors. She further said the film had a lot of potential but was spoilt because of its "Bollywood-style narrative."

Updated Date: Aug 22, 2019 12:57:28 IST

