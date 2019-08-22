Mission Mangal box office collection: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan's film grosses Rs 121.23 cr in opening week

Mission Mangal, which is Bollywood's first space film, has earned Rs 121.23 crore in its week-long run at the domestic box office. According to trade analysts, the film has crossed the lifetime earnings of Jolly LLB (Rs 117 crore), which was the last collaboration between Fox Star Hindi and Akshay Kumar. Mission Mangal minted another Rs 6.84 crore on Wednesday.

Here are the latest box office figures of Mission Mangal.

#MissionMangal crosses *lifetime biz* of #JollyLLB2 [₹ 117 cr] in 7 days... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr, Sun 27.54 cr, Mon 8.91 cr, Tue 7.92 cr, Wed 6.84 cr. Total: ₹ 121.23 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 22, 2019

The film earned a staggering Rs. 29.16 crores on opening day, making it Akshay's highest opener till date. 15 August also incidentally marked the 50th anniversary of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Mission Mangal released alongside John Abraham's cop thriller Batla House, and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, HG Dattatreya, and Sharman Joshi. Akshay essays the role of ISRO scientist Rakesh Dhawan, who, along with Vidya (portraying Tara Shinde), gets a team of scientists together to send a satellite to Mars. Mission Mangal is a fictional account of ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission or the Mangalyaan launched in 2013.

The entry into the Rs 100-crore club also marks Kumar's third film to have reached the Rs 100-crore landmark within a few days of release, after 2.0 and Kesari.

Recently, an Avionics Quality Assurance Engineer at ISRO had reviewed the film on Quora. She wrote that while the film captures the struggles faced by women at the organisation, it is replete with technical errors. She further said the film had a lot of potential but was spoilt because of its "Bollywood-style narrative."

Updated Date: Aug 22, 2019 12:57:28 IST