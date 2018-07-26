You are here:

Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, Nawabzaade, Junga: Know Your Releases

This week, cinegoers will have a rather eclectic mix of films — Hindi, English and Tamil — hitting the screens across the country. Each of these films belong to diverse cinematic genres — Saheb Biwi aur Gangster 3 (crime-drama), Mission: Impossible – Fallout (spy action), Nawabzaade (romantic comedy), and Junga (revenge drama).

Saheb Biwi aur Gangster 3

What's it about: The royal saga of deceit, conspiracy, greed and lust continues in the third installment of the film series, as the Saheb and Biwi are pitted against a foe who is dreaded by one and all. With everyone involved scheming ruthlessly for their own personal gain, the cloak-and-dagger game is about to take a dark and bloody turn.

Who is in it: Sanjay Dutt, Chitrangada Singh, Mahie Gill and Soha Ali Khan.

Why it may work: The first two instalments of the movie were commercially successful and also critically praised. The third instalment, that features a returning Sanjay Dutt, might work based on the popularity of the first two movies.

Saheb Biwi aur Gangster 3 has been directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

What's it about: Ethan Hunt and his IMF team, along with some familiar allies, race against time after a mission gone wrong.

Who is in it: Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby and Michelle Monaghan.

Why it may work: The sixth instalment in the Mission: Impossible film series, Fallout will work because it is one of the most successful film franchises of all time and stars the global superstar Tom Cruise in an iconic role.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout has been directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

Nawabzaade

What's it about: Nawabzaade is a Hindi movie starring Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande in prominent roles. It is a romantic comedy directed by Jayesh Pradhan, with Remo D' Souza as the producer.

Who is in it: Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak, Isha Rikhi and Dharmesh Yelande.

Why it may work: It has been heavily publicised through cameo appearances by Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shakti Mohan, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Athiya Shetty.

Nawabzaade has been directed by Jayesh Pradhan.

Junga

What's it about: Don Junga Mariappan travels back to Paris in order to find and take revenge against the drug dealers who killed his friend.

Who is in it: Sayyeshaa Saigal, Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu.

Why it may work: With Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role and an interesting storyline, the movie might just work.

Junga has been directed by Gokul.

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 14:03 PM