Nawabzaade song Amma Dekh, featuring dancer Shakti Mohan, is a club remix of 1994 original

While audience might be divided on whether or not classics should be remixed, Bollywood seems to be showing no signs of giving up the trend. The latest song to get a new lease of life is 'Amma Dekh' from Jackie Shroff's 1994 movie Stuntman.

The popular track has been rehashed in Remo D'Souza-produced Nawabzaade, starring Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal and Isha Rikhi. Dancer-actress Shakti Mohan features in the number too, which has been sung by Gurinder Seagal (SardarG), Sukriti Kakar and rapper Ikka.

As expected, the four dancers in the video put up a power packed performance, combining different hip hop styles with their own. Mohan, who was last seen as a judge on Dance Plus 3, takes to the stage and impresses with her rehearsed moves.

Composed by Gurinder Seagal, 'Amma Dekh' introduces a few changes to the original, changing the catchphrase to "Aunty Dekh". The four dancers eventually come together in the second half of the video and as Ikka tries his best to uplift the composition with his rapping skills.

Nawabzaade will also see Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in cameo roles. Directed by Jayesh Pradhan, the film is due for a release on 27 July.

Updated Date: Jul 19, 2018 11:42 AM