Nawabzaade song 'Tere Naal Nachna' shows Athiya Shetty grooving to Badshah's tunes

After playing lead roles in Hero and Mubarakaan, Athiya Shetty puts on her dancing shoes for 'Tere Naal Nachna' in Remo D'Souza-produced Nawabzaade. Written, composed and sung by Badshah and Sunanda Sharma, the song is not a recreation of Punjabi pop star Sukhbir's 2003 song of the same name.

Picturised on Athiya, Badshah and Remo's dancing trinity, the song is a typical Bollywood club mix with lyrics about getting drunk on vodka shots. The track will reportedly be played in the opening credits of the film. Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, who will also be seen in the film along with Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak and Raghav Juyal, do no feature in the song. However, they do appear in another song together, which is a rehash of Guru Randhawa's chartbuster 'High Rated Gabru'.



'Tere Naal Nachna' has been choreographed by Remo himself, who had made his directorial debut with F.A.L.T.U in 2011. Speaking about working with him, Athiya told Mumbai Mirror, "I love working with Remo sir. He's my favourite. He's one of the nicest person to work with. He always spreads such positive energy on his set. He pushes you to do your absolute best. I've always been a huge fan of Badshah's music."

Updated Date: Jul 05, 2018 14:27 PM