Junga trailer: Vijay Sethupathi showcases his versatility in this goofy gangster comedy

Junga is a gangster comedy with Vijay Sethupathi's versatility taking over through many frames in the just released trailer.

The first glimpse of the film — starring Sethupathi, Sayyeshaa and Madonna Sebastian — introduces us to a don, a rather funny and stingy one, who is caught up in more than one incident. The trailer kickstarts with Sethupathi playing himself, a Makkal Selvan with very minimalist punch lines. We then witness the actor in a parallel world — Paris in this case — fighting the firangs and romancing Sayyeshaa. Madonna too on the other hand is smitten by Junga aka Sethupathi's aura.

With many funny references here and there, the trailer presents to us a humorous don challenging the white men of Paris and simultaneously dealing with cops back home. Junga's trailer features pretty much most ingredients of an entertaining drama. Some action, some chase sequences, plenty of humour with rib tickling punch lines and mass whistles in the background.

There are also plenty of theatre references throughout the trailer leaving us curious about this goofy plot.

Directed by Gokul and produced under Vijay Sethupathi's own banner, Junga has music by Siddharth Vipin and is expected to release later this year.

Watch the trailer below:

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2018 16:49 PM