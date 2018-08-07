Mission: Impossible - Fallout cruises to top at US box office, Christopher Robin's collection bearish

Winnie-the-Pooh and Christopher Robin couldn’t catch up to Tom Cruise and Mission: Impossible — Fallout at the box office, as Cruise’s sixth, stunt-filled Mission: Impossible movie topped the charts for the second week.

Paramount Pictures’ Fallout brought in $35.3 million to bring its two-week total to $124.8 million, according to final figures on 6 August. That was enough to easily outpace Disney’s Christopher Robin, which debuted with $24.6 million in ticket sales.

Made for an estimated $75 million, Marc Forster’s live-action Winnie-the-Pooh revival stars Ewan McGregor as a grown-up Christopher Robin reunited with the beloved characters of the Hundred Acre Wood.

The R-rated action-comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me starring Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon, debuted in third with $12.1 million for Lionsgate.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout follows Hunt and his team as they race against time to recover stolen plutonium after a mission goes wrong. Hunt is hunted by assassins and former allies in his efforts to prevent the terrorist organisation from provoking this global catastrophe. On the other hand, Christopher Robin stars Ewan McGregor as the titular character, whose mundane life is interrupted when he is unexpectedly reunited with Pooh, Tigger, Piglet and the other talking animals of the Hundred Acre Wood.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 17:05 PM