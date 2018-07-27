You are here:

5 reasons why Tom Cruise is the best fit for Ethan Hunt

The 6th instalment of the Mission Impossible franchise is set to release this Friday, 27th July 2018. This film also stars Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in a race against time, trying to prevent a global catastrophe!

The trailer of this high octane film released about 5 months back, and we still cannot get enough of it. In case you missed out on watching the trailer, take a look at it here:

Good looks! Good looks! And Good looks!: This man is 56 years old now and still manages to look drool-worthy. Undoubtedly, Cruise is one of the hottest actors Hollywood has ever got, and he just defies to age. Best Runner: No one, I repeat, no I can look better than him running that fast. He can surpass anyone when it comes to running and catching villains. Well, at least in Hollywood. No one can do stunts like him: As we mentioned, he is 56 years old, but he still does most of his stunts himself. The action coordinator, Wade Eastwood, of Mission: Impossible – Fallout said, that he wants to maintain the authenticity of the action sequences, and make it believable for the audiences. And Tom Cruise helps him do that by putting 100% efforts into it! Dedicated actor: Since we’re talking about the efforts, we must tell you that Tom is the most dedicated actors Hollywood has ever got. As you might know, Tom has performed a Halo Jump in this part of MI series, but in order to get the perfect shot, he jumped out of the helicopter 106 times. Isn’t that simply, amazing? After so many validations, do you really need a 5th reason?

‘MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT’ – A Paramount Pictures movie is exclusively distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and will hit the theatres on July 27, 2018.

This is a partnered post.

Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018 19:34 PM