Watch: Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon transform into deadly assassins in The Spy Who Dumped Me trailer

Makers of the upcoming action-comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me have released the official trailer of the film. Directed by Susanna Fogel and co-written by Fogel and David Iserson, The Spy Who Dumped Me was scheduled to release on 6 July 2018, but will now release on 3 August 2018.

The story revolves around two thirty-year-old best friends, Audrey and Morgan, who are unexpectedly thrust into an international conspiracy when Audrey's ex-boyfriend shows up at their apartment with a team of deadly assassins on his trail. The duo jump into action—on the run throughout Europe from assassins and a suspicious-but-charming British agent—as they hatch a plan to save the world.

The Spy Who Dumped Me stars Mila Kunis as Audrey, Kate McKinnon as Morgan, Sam Heughan as Sebastian Henshaw, Hasan Minhaj as Patel, Ivanna Sakhno as Nadedja, Justin Theroux as Drew Thayer, Gillian Anderson as Wendy, and Fred Melamed as Roger.

Susanna Fogel is best known for her 2014 film Life Partners starring Leighton Meester and Gillian Jacobs. David Iserson is known for writing episodes of Mr. Robot, Mad Men, New Girl, Up All Night, and United States of Tara.

You can watch the trailer here:

The Spy Who Dumped Me is set to release on 2 November this year.

Updated Date: Jul 18, 2018 14:47 PM