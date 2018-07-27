The Spy Who Dumped Me review round-up: Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon star in this 'fish-out-of-water comedy'

The first reviews for The Spy Who Dumped Me, starring Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon, are in.

The story of the action-comedy film, directed by Susanna Fogel and co-written by Fogel and David Iserson, revolves around two thirty-year-old best friends, Audrey and Morgan, who are unexpectedly thrust into an international conspiracy when Audrey's ex-boyfriend shows up at their apartment with a team of deadly assassins on his trail. The duo jump into action—on the run throughout Europe from assassins and a suspicious-but-charming British agent—as they hatch a plan to save the world.

Here's what the first reviews have to say about The Spy Who Dumped Me:

IndieWire: "Once the excess material falls away, “The Spy Who Dumps Me” concludes with its most satisfying image — the two women walking in slo-mo, guns pointed ahead, cool as hell and ready to tackle another adventure. No matter its shortcomings, “The Spy Who Dumped Me” leaves you hoping that they’ll keep at it."

The Hollywood Reporter: "The easy chemistry of the stars only counts for so much in a picture that quickly becomes a hodgepodge of action-comedy gags, nonsensical even when compared to a Roger Moore-era Bond flick, and much less memorable. Sadly, McKinnon's fans will have to wait even longer for a feature that deserves her lightning-bolt comic charisma; this one leaves her, and the more restrained Kunis, as stranded as a covert operative whose cover is blown."

Variety: "Brandishing an attitude like that, and with the right vehicle, Kate McKinnon could rule in the movies. But “The Spy Who Dumped Me” isn’t that vehicle. It’s a new sort of sister-power action concoction, and the director and co-writer, Susanna Fogel, shows an undeniable audacity in refusing to make the comedy too goofy-girly-coy."

Entertainment Weekly: "You’d think that partnering her (Mila Kunis) with Saturday Night Live’s resident wild card, Kate McKinnon, in a wrong-man espionage satire would be a slam dunk. Guess again. The new comedy, The Spy Who Dumped Me, is a mirthless, dead-on-arrival dud."

Forbes: "Its willingness to blend lethal violence (complete with R-rated carnage) and fish-out-of-water comedy will remind you of If Looks Could Kill. Yes, that’s a compliment, even if it severely lacks in the villainy department."

