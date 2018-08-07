Ewan McGregor on Christopher Robin: Rediscovery of parent-child bond appealed to me as a father

Christopher Robin's titular character essayed by actor Ewan McGregor has received considerable praise for his depiction of the 'lost boy'. Ewan, talking about his initial reactions on getting the role reveals that he was very excited to know that all the other characters from Winnie the Pooh would be restored in the narrative in an integral manner.

His memory of the original books remains quite intact. "They were read to me when I was a little boy and I remember being very fond of them, and I read them to my children as well. I had a bear like Winnie the Pooh…it was a sort of old fashioned bear with arms and legs that had those funny joints. It wasn’t a Winnie the Pooh bear, but it was very much like him. And when I acted with our Winnie the Pooh it reminded me of my old bear," said Ewan.

The stimuli which worked behind Ewan accepting the role, was the script and its relatibility to his real life."I was quite charmed by the script and loved that they made Christopher Robin a man my age and that Winnie the Pooh comes back to him at a difficult time in his life. I found that really moving. Christopher Robin is the father of a daughter who he’s not very close to, and he recognizes that and would like to be closer to her. And certainly, you get the feeling that she would like to be closer with her dad as well, and there’s something about this coming together of a father and his daughter that really appealed to me as a father of girls," said McGregor.

A heartwarming live-action adventure, Christopher Robin is directed by Golden Globe nominee Marc Forster and stars Hayley Atwell as Robin's wife, Evelyn while Bronte Carmichael plays his daughter. The film also features the voices of Jim Cummings as Winnie the Pooh and Tigger, Brad Garrett as Eeyore, Toby Jones as Owl, Nick Mohammed as Piglet, Peter Capaldi as Rabbit and Sophie Okonedo as Kanga.

Disney's Christopher Robin is scheduled to release on 10 August 2018 in India.

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 14:40 PM