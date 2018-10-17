Miss Bala trailer: Gina Rodriguez is caught in the crossfire of a drug war in this remake of Gerardo Naranjo’s 2011 thriller

Best known for her role in the sitcom Jane the Virgin, Ginz Rodriguez plays an American named Gloria, who is kidnapped by a Mexican cartel and forced into the world of cross-border crime in Miss Bala. To make matters worse, the cartel's boss kidnaps her best friend. The film's trailer sees her using all her inventiveness and strength in order to survive this ordeal and rescue her friend.

Directed by Catherine Hardwicke, Miss Bala is a remake of Gerardo Naranjo’s 2011 Spanish language film, which was Mexico's official entry for the best foreign language film category of the 2012 Academy (Oscar) Awards, according to Indiewire.

The supporting cast includes Ismael Cruz Córdova (who also has a role in the upcoming Mary Queen of Scots) and Anthony Mackie (of Avengers and Captain America fame).

"I had been dying to do action for so long, and it’s very difficult because people of color don’t have as many opportunities, " Rodriguez had told Entertainment Weekly. "And that’s not even like a ‘Woe is me.’ That’s just a reality, and that’s okay. That has been a reality of mine for many, many, many years. [With Miss Bala], Sony made a big-budget action film with a 95 percent Latinx cast and 95 percent Latinx production crew. It’s revolutionary. It’s just really great to live in these spaces that for so long I didn’t have the opportunity to."

Miss Bala will release in cinemas on 1 February, 2019.

Watch the trailer here.



