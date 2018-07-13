Mary Queen of Scots trailer: Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan come face-to-face in film about betrayal, rivalry

We've seen a number of historical movies about fabled, legendary and much-talked-about male figures, but Mary Queen of Scots, for a change, is a biographical account of two powerful women and the fierce enmity they share.

Starring the three time Academy Award nominee Saoirse Ronan (Atonement, Brooklyn, Lady Bird) and the one time Academy Award nominee Margot Robbie (I, Tonya), Mary Queen of Scots explores the turbulent life of Mary Stuart (Ronan). Queen of France at 16 and widowed at 18, Mary defies pressure to remarry. Instead, she returns to her native Scotland to reclaim her rightful throne. But Scotland and England fall under the rule of the compelling Elizabeth I (Robbie).

The "sisters", Mary and Elizabeth, end up becoming rivals in power and in love. As they are the only females regents in a masculine world, the two must decide how to play the game of marriage versus independence. Determined to rule as much more than a figurehead, Mary asserts her claim to the English throne, threatening Elizabeth's sovereignty and changing the course of history.

Mary Queen of Scots has been directed Josie Rourke and is based on John Guy's biography My Heart Is My Own: The Life of Mary Queen of Scots. Apart from Ronan and Robbie, the film stars Jack Lowden, David Tennant, Martin Compston, Joe Alwyn, Brendan Coyle and Guy Pearce.

Watch the trailer here:

Updated Date: Jul 13, 2018 13:43 PM