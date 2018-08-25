Jane The Virgin actress Gina Rodriguez to direct 11th episode of CW's Charmed reboot

Jane The Virgin actress Gina Rodriguez is to direct the eleventh episode of Charmed reboot which is to air on CW, confirms Variety. "I’m very excited about that opportunity and obviously very excited that I get to do it with three Latinas," Rodriguez said. "It’s really f—ing awesome. It’s going to be really exciting to see what that journey is." she told Variety.

Rodriguez has, before this, directed the 10th episode of its fourth season of Jane The Virgin. She had then claimed that the main factors behind her taking up the directorial responsibility were former directors of the series Brad Silberling and Melanie Mayron.

Talking about the two, Rodriguez mentioned that Silberling's work with the camera was almost poetic, which created a meta-narrative in the plot point for audiences to get the holistic feeling. Mayron on the other hand, Rodriguez said, set up "stunning shots".

The Charmed reboot, which has been created by the showrunner of Jane The Virgin, Jennie Snyder Urman has also penned the story for the series. Writers Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin, who have also worked on Jane The Virgin have collaborated on this series as well. They also executive produce the Charmed reboot.

The show features Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffrey as the sisters who discover they are witches in the pilot episode.

Rodriguez is set to direct the premiere episode of Jane The Virgin's fifth and final season, adds the report.

