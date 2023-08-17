Things are not looking up for Harry and Meghan and they are completely failing as a brand. According to The Mirror report, it’s been suggested that Meghan Markle may be looking for a project to “solidify her position as a member of the global elite,” amid speculation over her career moving forward.

Meghan rose to fame as an actor but has ventured away from acting in recent years. She’s since hosted her own podcast Archetypes and worked with her husband Prince Harry, 38, on projects like docuseries Harry & Meghan. In a big career move, Meghan signed with William Morris Endeavor (WME) which has also represented major stars including Adele, and tennis player Serena Williams. PR expert Kieran Elsby has told that Meghan will be “a major coup for the agency”. “It is good business to have her on their roster. It is also good for Meghan having a prestige agency.

“However, it’s been three months since the news broke and we’ve heard nothing since. This is a longer period of time than is typically expected for a new client to secure deals, which suggests that Meghan may be struggling to find her footing in Hollywood.”

Amid all the speculation, communication expert Andy Barr told the Mirror: “The big question right now is, what will Megan do next and this is one of the reasons why she signed up to WME, the talent agency of the Hollywood elite.”

“They will have been working away behind the scenes trying to find her a big ticket commercial or acting opportunity that will solidify her position as a member of the global elite,” he further commented about the possible plans.

He suggested she could make a cameo on a potential Suits revival or reunion, saying: “I don’t think she will want to take a perceived backward step into a regular appearance on Suits, but maybe the odd cameo will happen.

Meghan & Harry’s depleting popularity

Celebrities and industry key players are recognising Meghan and Harry’s depleting popularity and are scared of being seen alongside them. In fact, the source said they are actively pitching William and Kate for new projects. Their efforts are reportedly being backed by King Charles himself. It is only part of the strategy of maintaining American ties and influence – in September, Will and Kate will appear in New York at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, further solidifying their influence.

On the family front, Meghan breaks silence after Duke’s split claim. She has kind of moved on’ from Harry’s family drama, now she ‘wants to focus on their kids.

(With added inputs from agencies)