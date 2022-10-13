Deepika Padukone has been a part of the Indian film industry for the last 16 years. She made her Hollywood debut with 2017’s XXX: Return of Xander Xage with Vin Diesel. She has films like Pathaan, Fighter, Project K coming up. She has a foundation for mental health called Live Love Laugh. And recently, she was the special guest on Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes. She spoke about depression and her alleged split with Ranveer Singh.

But, the show has made headlines for other reasons too. Markle’s introduction of Deepika Padukone on her podcast draws mixed reactions from netizens. For her podcast Archetypes, this is how former actress and wife of Prince Harry introduced the actress- “And though she may not be a household name all over the world, she is one of the most famous actresses in all of Bollywood.”

Netizens felt Markle disrespected the actress since she happens to be the brand ambassador of many International brands. Talking about the show, Padukone opened her heart out on both depression and Ranveer Singh.

All is well between Deepika and Ranveer

In the podcast, the Pathaan actress trashed the rumours of rift between her and Ranveer and assured that all is well between them. She said, “My husband was at a music festival for a week and he has just come back home. So, he is gonna be happy to see my face.”

Fighting depression

In the podcast, DP revealed that the symptoms of her depression came out when she was doing well in her personal and professional life. “I struggled with this for many, many months. I would just break down at the drop of a hat,” shared the actress.

Seeking professional help and opening up about mental health

During her conversation with Meghan, Deepika Padukone revealed after feeling low and hopeless she decided to seek the help of a counselor, who didn’t on helped her but also suggested the actress to consult a psychiatrist immediately.

The actress also shared how people misunderstood her when opened up about her mental illness and thought that she is doing it to promote her film or being endorsed by a medicine company. However, Deepika was happy when it left a positive impact on the lives of the people.